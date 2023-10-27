ISP trooper fatally strikes pedestrian in response to a call

Advertise with Us
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving an Idaho State trooper.

The crash happened on October 25th at 10:30 p.m., north of Malta.

According to a release issued by ISP, a trooper was responding to assist a motorist on Highway 81 in Cassia County.

At milepost four, the trooper struck a pedestrian in the roadway with his patrol car.

The trooper stopped and administered CPR, until paramedics arrived. Despite their efforts, the 41-year-old woman from Malta died at the scene.

The Cassia County Coroner’s Office took custody of the woman.

ISP was assisted by Malta Ambulance, Malta Quick Response Unit, Cassia County Coroner’s Office, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The road was blocked for nearly six hours.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead of the investigation on behalf of the CITF.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

