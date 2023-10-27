Advertise with Us
Jerome County opens new precinct location for upcoming election day

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County just opened up a new precinct location for the upcoming election day, across the street from St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center.

According to the Jerome County clerk, the largest precinct in town is being split, so that it’s not so busy on Election Day. The new border is on Tiger Drive, which means that voters who previously voted at the Jerome City Library, but live east of Tiger Drive, will now report to the new precinct located at the American Legion Hall.

“We decided to add a new precinct by splitting one in half to try to help lines on Election Day. Next year is the presidential election, so it’s going to be really busy, so we wanted to give people a year in advance to make sure they remember their correct precinct,” said Jerome County’s Clerk, Cy Lootens.

The new precinct is located at 107 7th Avenue East, which is about four blocks down from the Jerome County clerk’s office. If you live on the west side of Tiger Drive, your precinct will still be located at the Jerome City Library.

