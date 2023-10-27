Kimberly, Murtaugh, and Dietrich roll by opponents to advance to the second round of the playoffs
The Idaho high school football playoffs began Thursday night, where multiple area teams came out on top in big-time wins.
Full scores are listed below.
3A
Kimberly 31, Gooding 8
- Bulldogs advance to the next round. Opponent TBD.
1AD1
Murtaugh 64, Lighthouse Christian 26
- Murtaugh advances to the next round. Opponent TBD.
1AD2
Dietrich 50, Council 28
- Dietrich advances to the next round to square off with Kendrick in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
