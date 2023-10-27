Advertise with Us
Kimberly, Murtaugh, and Dietrich roll by opponents to advance to the second round of the playoffs

The Idaho high school football playoffs began Thursday night, where multiple area teams came out on top in big-time wins.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho high school football playoffs began Thursday night, where multiple area teams came out on top in big-time wins.

Full scores are listed below.

3A

Kimberly 31, Gooding 8

  • Bulldogs advance to the next round. Opponent TBD.

1AD1

Murtaugh 64, Lighthouse Christian 26

  • Murtaugh advances to the next round. Opponent TBD.

1AD2

Dietrich 50, Council 28

  • Dietrich advances to the next round to square off with Kendrick in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

