Kohberger’s motion to dismiss indictment based on jury error denied by judge, cameras allowed for now

By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a court proceeding in Latah County Thursday, the motion to dismiss the indictment based on jury error was denied by Judge John C. Judge in the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students last November.

Kohberger’s defense argued the point that the grand jury was given improper instructions for the indictment, and that the standard of proof for a grand jury is “beyond reasonable doubt” rather than “probable cause.”

However, Judge told Kohberger’s defense attorney Jay Logsdon, that the Idaho Supreme Court has held probable cause as its correct standard of proof for a grand jury, and that while Logdon’s argument was creative, as a judicial officer, he cannot change state law.

Judge Judge also announced Thursday that he will continue to allow cameras in the courtroom, but with more control over said media outlets. However, the judge did say that while he has yet to issue a final decision on the matter, he will allow cameras to be allowed into the proceedings for now.

Judge said he has been disappointed by how video footage is later used by individuals on the internet, but he didn’t outright detail how he would “control” the cameras.

Kohberger who was a graduate student at Washington State University at the time of the slayings, is accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in their rented off campus house on King Road in Moscow on November 13, 2022.

Kohberger was later arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on December 20, 2022 and extradited back to Idaho in January. He has been housed at the Latah County Jail since then and is being held without bond.

The state entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger’s behalf due to the fact that he remained silent during his arraignment; the state has also announced that they do intend to seek the death penalty.

