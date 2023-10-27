Longtime KMVT employee, Tom Frank, retiring after 48 years of service to the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A member of our KMVT team for the past 48 years, Tom Frank, is hanging up his hate and retiring.

Tom Frank came to KMVT in 1975.

When he came to KMVT, he started working as a board operator, and through the past 48 years, he has had lots of opportunities to grow and learn and eventually he became the Creative Services Director and was responsible for producing commercials and promotional material.

While Tom Frank is retiring from KMVT, he says he will still be active in the community and loves being a part of the Magic Valley.

“The best thing about working here, and living in this community has been the friends I’ve made, with the fellow employees, with our clients, with other people in the community, again, working at KMVT opened a lot of doors for a lot of different things for me, and I am very very appreciative,” said Tom Frank.

In 2019, Frank was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.

All of us here at KMVT wish you the best on your retirement, Tom!

Congratulations!

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.