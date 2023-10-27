Meet the Candidate: Gerardo Munoz

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gerardo Munoz is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 2.

Munoz has been in the Twin Falls community for 29 years and hopes he can represent Twin Falls as part of the City Council.

Early voting is taking place in Twin Falls County and Election Day is November 7th.

To watch the full interview with Munoz click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.