Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Meet the Candidate: Liyah Babayan

Liyah Babayan is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3
Liyah Babayan is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:09 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Liyah Babayan is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3.

This is Babayan’s third time running for Twin Falls City Council. Babayan’s family moved to the United States from the former Soviet Union and she now hopes to represent Twin Falls and the community she calls home.

Early voting is being held now in Twin Falls County and Election Day is November 7th.

To watch the full interview with Babayan click the play button on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Meet the Candidate: Gerardo Munoz
Meet the Candidate: Gerardo Munoz
Early voting kicks off in Brazos County
Jerome County opens new precinct location for upcoming election day
Oregon Trail Recreation District
Oregon Trail Rec. Dist. seeking to change the way they are funded on the upcoming November 7 election
File
Senator Mike Crapo talks to KMVT before the speaker vote about the current state of Government business in D.C.