Meet the Candidate: Liyah Babayan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Liyah Babayan is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3.

This is Babayan’s third time running for Twin Falls City Council. Babayan’s family moved to the United States from the former Soviet Union and she now hopes to represent Twin Falls and the community she calls home.

Early voting is being held now in Twin Falls County and Election Day is November 7th.

To watch the full interview with Babayan click the play button on the video above.

