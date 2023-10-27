The number of fatalities on Idaho roads in 2023, surpass all of 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads so far this year than in all of 2022.

From January through now, 222 people have been killed in crashes in Idaho, while in 2022, 215 people died in automotive related accidents.

With more than two months left in the year, the Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

ITD says 74 of the people killed in crashes this year were not wearing seat belts.

The statistics show that the most frequent type of fatal crash in Idaho is when a single vehicle leaves the roadway and crashes.

Data also shows that the drivers are often speeding and not wearing their seat belt.

These types of crashes accounted for 67 of the people who were killed.

“Distracted driving is a huge issue, Idaho has a hands free law, but since it was enacted we’ve seen higher rates or distracted driving, even though it was enacted to prevent that, so this sort of trend and the social norm of distracted driving has gotten really bad, people need to put down their phones, not mess with their GPS, that sort of thing,” said Ellen Matilla, the public information officer at Idaho Transportation Department.

She says another cause is impaired driving, meaning drugs and alcohol.

