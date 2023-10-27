Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

The number of fatalities on Idaho roads in 2023, surpass all of 2022

In southern Idaho, 35 people have lost their life in a vehicular crash this year, according to...
Fatal crashes in Idaho.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads so far this year than in all of 2022.

From January through now, 222 people have been killed in crashes in Idaho, while in 2022, 215 people died in automotive related accidents.

With more than two months left in the year, the Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

ITD says 74 of the people killed in crashes this year were not wearing seat belts.

The statistics show that the most frequent type of fatal crash in Idaho is when a single vehicle leaves the roadway and crashes.

Data also shows that the drivers are often speeding and not wearing their seat belt.

These types of crashes accounted for 67 of the people who were killed.

“Distracted driving is a huge issue, Idaho has a hands free law, but since it was enacted we’ve seen higher rates or distracted driving, even though it was enacted to prevent that, so this sort of trend and the social norm of distracted driving has gotten really bad, people need to put down their phones, not mess with their GPS, that sort of thing,” said Ellen Matilla, the public information officer at Idaho Transportation Department.

She says another cause is impaired driving, meaning drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Happy Retirement Tom!
Longtime KMVT employee, Tom Frank, retiring after 48 years of service to the community
Magic Valley Paramedics
Fit and Well Idaho: National First Responders Day
River Christian Fellowship to host Harvest Block Party and food drive to benefit the Valley House
Furry Friday: Milo
Furry Friday: Milo