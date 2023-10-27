River Christian Fellowship to host Harvest Block Party and food drive to benefit the Valley House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The River Christian Fellowship is hosting an annual Harvest Block Party on Saturday, October 28 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

They are having festive games and activities, and also raising food and supplies to be donated to the Valley House.

Anyone is welcome to come, and donate their items.

For more information click the link above to watch the entire interview.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.