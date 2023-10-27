Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

River Christian Fellowship to host Harvest Block Party and food drive to benefit the Valley House

Live on Rise and Sine: Harvest Party and Food Drive
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The River Christian Fellowship is hosting an annual Harvest Block Party on Saturday, October 28 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

They are having festive games and activities, and also raising food and supplies to be donated to the Valley House.

Anyone is welcome to come, and donate their items.

For more information click the link above to watch the entire interview.

