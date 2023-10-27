Advertise with Us
Tommy’s Express Car Wash to hold breast cancer donation drive

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman who is a friend of the community and a pillar to Twin Falls, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is hosting a fundraiser to help her with her fight.

Allison Hamilton is known for touching many of our lives and children’s lives in the community. Especially the owners of Tommy’s Express.

The car wash will be holding the donation drive at their location on Cheney Drive on Sunday, October 29th. They’re asking for all of Magic Valley to support by coming to get their car washed. 100% of proceeds for that day will be given directly to the Hamilton family to pay for Allison’s treatment.

“When we built our car wash, we made a solid vow to our community that we would absolutely donate and pay it forward, and help where we could, and this just hits close to home for us,” said Carolen Vanderpoel, owner of Tommy’s Express. “This is a great opportunity for us to do what we built this car wash to do.”

The car wash will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 29th for donations. All car washes range from $8 to $17. For more information, follow Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Facebook.

