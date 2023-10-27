Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man faces 12 felony charges, including rape and sexual battery of a child.

24-year-old Mathew Shoup made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in felony magistrate court.

According to court records, the minor victim told police she has been in an illegal relationship with Shoup for three years and they met over the social media platform, Snapchat.

She also told police she was pregnant and believed Shoup was the father.

Shoup was already in custody at the time of the interview with the victim, as he is charged with multiple crimes in other cases.

His bond is set at $500,000 per warrant.

He’s due back in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

