Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local woman is headed to prison after she killed a motorcyclist on St. Patrick’s Day.

Afton Gailfus was sentenced on Monday to five years fixed, five years indeterminate in the prison and had her license suspended and must pay court fines. She does have credit for time served.

Gailfus was driving a van when she didn’t yield to a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dylan Wormsbaker near County West in Twin Falls.

The father of four later died at the hospital on March 24th.

Gailfus was on probation for domestic violence and drug charges at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.