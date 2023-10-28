Advertise with Us
Celebrate spooky season by putting your safety first

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, trick-or-treating is coming to Twin Falls a little early, starting this weekend.

Despite the city having a freeze warning over the weekend, there will still be some festivities happening all around the city, including a few trunk-or-treats and other Halloween events. Dozens of children and their chaperones are expected to roam the streets during all hours of the weekend up until Halloween night, and AAA wants to remind drivers and trick-or-treaters to keep their safety first.

“Halloween is actually one of the deadliest nights of the year for young people. A child is twice as likely to be killed on that night by a car than on any other night of they year,” said Public Affairs Officer of AAA, Matthew Conde. “So it’s really important knowing that we have a lot of young kids with a lot of energy, enthusiasm, wheels, drivers need to be extra careful. That includes avoiding residential neighborhoods if we can, includes celebrating responsibly on the weekends, knowing that parties and trunk or treats, and all sorts of the things will be happening.”

Remember to celebrate the spooky season with safety first in mind. If you’re a trick-or-treater, be sure to carry a flashlight or wear reflective clothing so drivers can see you, and drivers-- be sure to check those blind spots and watch out for kids.

