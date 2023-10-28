Advertise with Us
City of Twin Falls asks residents to not sweep leaves into street

Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before regular trash pick-up.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:29 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A reminder to Twin Falls residents as we enter into the fall season, do not sweep your leaves onto the road before the street-sweeps. Sweeping leaves onto the streets can clog storm water drains and cause isolated flooding.

For customers who are enrolled in the City of Twin Falls Trash and Recycling Collection Program, there is no additional cost to discard leaves, clippings, and yard debris on your normal scheduled trash day. Residents who are serviced by other trash collection services should check with their providers to see if they offer a leaf collection service for a free or reduced rate.

“What we had in the past was a location that people could take their leaves and other yard debris to, and we did charge a fee for that service,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Twin Falls, Josh Palmer. “We found, really, I think because both the fee and having to transport it to a location-- we didn’t have a lot of participation in it. So, it wasn’t accomplishing that goal we set out to do, of making sure those leaves don’t get into the gutters of storm drains. We were able to work with PSI Environmental Systems who agreed to pick up up to five bags on regular scheduled pick-up days.”

For more information about the city’s Trash and Recycling Collection Program, or to sign up for service, contact the City of Twin Falls at 208-735-7287.

