Former Pocatello funeral director facing 22 felony charges and if convicted faces over 200 years in prison

Pocatello, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former funeral director in Pocatello is facing felony charges and could face over 200 years in prison.

East Idaho News reports that recently filed court documents outline the 22 felony charges against Lance Robert Peck, 49. who owned the now demolished Downard Funeral Home.

Peck faces four counts of state income tax evasion, two counts of perjury, two counts of forging public records, two counts of computer fraud, seven counts of grand theft by deception and five counts of furnishing false information to the Department of Vital Statistics, court records show. If he’s convicted of all these charges, his sentence could be up to 227 years in prison.

Pocatello Police were made aware of possible fraudulent activity involving anatomical donations by representatives at Idaho State University in July of 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

For years, Downard had been providing ISU with human remains for research and education.

One of the bodies that was provided to the university was shown to have been returned to Downard for cremation on April 7, 2017, the affidavit says. Those remains were never turned over to the family.

Two other families shared similar stories.

Pocatello Police got an anonymous tip about a foul smell coming from an opened window at the funeral home on Aug. 29, 2021.

While conducting a perimeter search of the building, officers found an open window on the building’s south side. As they approached the window, the affidavit says, the officers were overwhelmed by a smell they identified as “decaying flesh.”

