Idaho’s new law on transgender students use of school bathrooms blocked again, this time by Ninth Circuit Court

San Francisco, CA (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s new law on making transgender students use the restroom that aligns with their biological sex has been blocked for a second time.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit temporarily blocked enforcement of Idaho Senate Bill 1100, that bars transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

Lamda Legal, a national LGBTQ+ non-profit law firm, who is representing an Idaho transgender seventh grade student, was granted the request for an injunction pending appeal by the Ninth Circuit for the case Roe v. Critchfield.

The injunction will stop Idaho from enforcing Idaho Senate Bill 1100 that was passed this last legislative session and set to go into effect in November, until the court can review the case and past rulings.

Idaho’s law imposed a statewide mandate that governed all public and charter school bathrooms kindergarten through 12th grade. The law also allows students to sue school districts for a minimum of $5,000 if they encounter a transgender person using a restroom that would be barred by the new law.

