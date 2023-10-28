Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Trick-or-Treat Main Street begins October 28th

A day before Halloween the Ardmore Depot District on Main street hosted its annual trick or...
A day before Halloween the Ardmore Depot District on Main street hosted its annual trick or treat event as a safe, family friendly alternative to traditional trick or treating.(Kemper Ball)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Trick-or-Treat Main Street in Twin Falls is Saturday, October 28th. The family friendly event will start at 2 p.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Main Street is an annual event that has been happening in the city for at least 30 years. The route for the event runs between Jerome Street to the crosswalk just before Fairfield Street.

Susan Hall, owner of Susan’s Antiques & Collectibles and one of the organizers of the event, says that most of the shops on Main Avenue will close early and set up outside to give out candy, and there will even be Halloween photo backdrops to take pictures. So, bring a camera.

“This year we have a few little changes, we are having some road closures,” said Susan Hall. “We don’t usually do that, but because of the high volume of traffic and congestion, we just feel for the safety of the participants. It was the right thing to do.”

Trick-or-treaters can enter Main Avenue from either Jerome or Fairfield Street, or any of the streets in between. All you have to do is follow the arrows, do the loop to get candy, and you’ll end up right back where you started.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Spooky season is upon us, and before sending the kiddos out to fill up on candy, law...
Celebrate spooky season by putting your safety first
Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before regular trash pick-up.
City of Twin Falls asks residents to not sweep leaves into street
Early voting kicks off in Brazos County
Jerome County opens new precinct location for upcoming election day
Allison Hamilton pictured with husband, Photo: courtesy of Allison and family.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash to hold breast cancer donation drive