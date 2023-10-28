Trick-or-Treat Main Street begins October 28th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Trick-or-Treat Main Street in Twin Falls is Saturday, October 28th. The family friendly event will start at 2 p.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Main Street is an annual event that has been happening in the city for at least 30 years. The route for the event runs between Jerome Street to the crosswalk just before Fairfield Street.

Susan Hall, owner of Susan’s Antiques & Collectibles and one of the organizers of the event, says that most of the shops on Main Avenue will close early and set up outside to give out candy, and there will even be Halloween photo backdrops to take pictures. So, bring a camera.

“This year we have a few little changes, we are having some road closures,” said Susan Hall. “We don’t usually do that, but because of the high volume of traffic and congestion, we just feel for the safety of the participants. It was the right thing to do.”

Trick-or-treaters can enter Main Avenue from either Jerome or Fairfield Street, or any of the streets in between. All you have to do is follow the arrows, do the loop to get candy, and you’ll end up right back where you started.

