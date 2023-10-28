Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash

Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 26 and 2000 East.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 26 and 2000 East.

Police say the juvenile driver of a 2002 Honda Odyssey was headed north on 2000 E, when they ran the stop sign and collided with a 2000 Ford Excursion. The Odyssey then went off the shoulder and hit an unoccupied backhoe.

Two juvenile passengers in the Odyssey, both wearing seatbelts, died at the scene. Another passenger in the van was transported by ground ambulance and then air-lifted to another hospital. That passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Odyssey was buckled up and transported to a local hospital via a personal vehicle.

The driver of the Excursion, a 50-year-old man from Wendell, was not wearing a seatbelt, but his juvenile passenger was. They were both transported to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for approximately four hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene.

