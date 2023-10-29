Children’s fruit puree drink voluntarily recalled due to elevated lead levels according to FDA

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Food and Drug Administration is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead and should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

The FDA was recently made aware of a developing investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services regarding four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity.

As part of their investigation, they analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead. The company has agreed to voluntarily recall all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration.

If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.