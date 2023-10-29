Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Children’s fruit puree drink voluntarily recalled due to elevated lead levels according to FDA

FDA suggests blood test on children who have consumed the product
WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches voluntarily recalled due to elevated lead levels...
WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches voluntarily recalled due to elevated lead levels according to FDA(CBS | CBS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Food and Drug Administration is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead and should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

The FDA was recently made aware of a developing investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services regarding four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity.

As part of their investigation, they analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead. The company has agreed to voluntarily recall all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration.

If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

