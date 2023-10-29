CSI Volleyball closes out regular season with a win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles defeated Utah State University-Eastern 3-0 in their final home match of the 2023 regular season.

Saturday was sophomore day for CSI as a junior college and in the first set, sophomore Valentina Sarti-Cipriani made her presence known with a huge block on the defensive side to get the Golden Eagles on the board.

A little later off of a USU-Eastern serve Sarti-Cipriani spiked it right into the dig, but CSI would get another chance and the ball makes it way to the Italian and she hammered it home for the point as CSI would take set one.

In the second set while CSI was in the midst of a run the ball got back to Janke Pretorius who perfectly sets up Alizaysha Sopi who pounded the ball to the floor for the kill as CSI would also take set two.

In the final set almost all sophomores on the court for CSI and once again Pretorius with the perfect set this time to Annie Nikolnokova who spiked it home for another big kill. CSI took set three as well and closed out the sweep.

The Golden Eagles will play a rematch against Utah State University-Eastern on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Scenic West Athletic Conference Tournament in Salt Lake City.

