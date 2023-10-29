Advertise with Us
Kimberly, Murtaugh take third at State volleyball tournaments; local team results

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight area volleyball teams competed at the State volleyball tournaments throughout Northern Idaho this weekend and unfortunately it was a rough trip for most of our area teams.

4A

Twin Falls - Lost to Skyview 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-14), defeated Canyon Ridge 3-1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 25-23), eliminated by Bonneville 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-21).

Canyon Ridge- Lost to Lakeland 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 27-25), eliminated by Twin Falls 3-1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 25-23).

3A

Kimberly- Defeated South Fremont 3-1 (25-15, 27-29, 25-16, 25-12), defeated Snake River 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 14-25, 27-25), lost to Fruitland 3-2 (25-22, 8-25, 20-25, 26-24, 16-14), eliminated by Snake River 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-17). Third place.

Filer- Lost to Fruitland 3-1 (25-18, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15), defeated Marsh Valley 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-5), eliminated by Snake River 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-23).

2A

Declo- Lost to Cole Valley 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-19), eliminated by Nampa Christian 3-1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20)

1A-D1

Murtaugh- Defeated Greenleaf Friends 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 27-25), lost to Grace 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-15), defeated Genesee 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19), defeated Wallace 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14), eliminated by Grace 3-1 (25-16, 16-25, 25-13, 25-15). Third place.

Oakley- Lost to Troy 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-13), eliminated by Genesee 3-2 (16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 15-12).

1A-D2

Dietrich- Lost to Grace Lutheran 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-18), eliminated by Kendrick 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20).

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

