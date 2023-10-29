Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested

GILBERT, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — The search for a missing 16-year-old Gilbert Arizona teen is over, as he was found thousands of miles away.

The Gilbert Police Department said Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the Alcan Port of Entry along the eastern Alaska border. He was with his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, who doesn’t have custody of him, his uncle Brook Hale and his sister Abigail Thibaudeau.

KMVT’s sister station Arizona’s Family CBS5 reports that Spring Thibaudeau and Hale had warrants out for their arrests in connection to the disappearance, and Alaska State Troopers arrested them. It’s unclear when they will be extradited to Arizona.

It all started when Blaze Thibaudeau went missing around 5 p.m. on Monday, reportedly taken by his mother and uncle. Authorities believed he was also traveling with his older sister.

On Friday evening, Spring and Hale were charged with custodial interference and conspiracy to commit custodial interference in Arizona. Both were issued state warrants for their arrest. Abigal was not charged. Police believed the group had gone to Idaho and then Canada.

The teen’s father, Ben Thibaudeau, told East Idaho News that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law see Blaze as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return.”

He said Spring became interested in end-of-days religious topics in 2015 while the couple attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that she gradually became obsessed about doomsday and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.