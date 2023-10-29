Senator Mike Crapo talks to KMVT about what he’s been working on in the Senate

Washington, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) —With the House of Representatives vote on Capitol Hill and a new Speaker of the House in charge, government business that has been backed up for week can now move forward.

Meanwhile, the senate members on Capitol Hill continued to work which includes U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, (R) Idaho, and he has introduced several new bills to the senate members.

Two of the more recent pieces of legislation are meant to protect Idahoans, one deals with electric vehicles and the other foreign purchases of land. As there has been an influx lately in foreign interest in land from farming to homes.

Protect Our Bases Act was introduced by Senator Crapo and Senator Tim Scott, (R) South Carolina, that would allow the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS to review certain types of purchases.

Crapo says, “We’ve created this system so when foreign interests who are adversaries of ours try to buy our high-quality technology so that they can use it against us or in this case try to buy our land that’s close to our military bases or other significant national defense structures so they can spy on them more effectively we can prohibit those purchases and those deals.”

Another piece of legislation the senator introduced, along with Senator Pete Ricketts, (R) Nebraska, is called the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act or CARS.

It would prevent the implementation of the Biden administration’s electric vehicle and EPA mandates to go electric by giving Americans a choice.

“The intent of this is to allow Americans to have the choice of whether to have an electric vehicle or whether to have a traditional gas-powered traditional combustion engine,” said Crapo.

