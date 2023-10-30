Election Day is near and your vote and voice matter

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —November elections are right around the corner and KMVT talked to Secretary of State Phil McGrane about the importance of voting in all elections.

While we are a year away from the presidential election, off year elections are some of the most important.

This year a number of them impact our day-to-day lives and the next generation. While registration to vote is closed, we do have same day registration in the state. You will need an Idaho ID card and proof of residency, like a utility bill. Information can be found online here.

Also online through your county clerk is a sample ballot that shows what you can vote for and gives a breakdown of things like supplemental levy’s for schools.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane says, “Election Day is November 7th is coming up quickly throughout the state we have mayoral elections, city council elections, school trustee elections, among some ballot issues that’ll be seen one peoples ballots it is a really good opportunity to get out and vote.”

Voting is one way to make sure things like the services in your city and your school board reflect the true voice of the people who live in the communities they represent.

“Local elections are often where we feel the impact the most these are the people maintaining your streets dealing with some of the challenges your local communities face. We love to see turnout as much as possible,” Secretary McGrane says.

The Secretary of State has an elections page that can be found here.

