Family Health Services opens up new urgent care and pharmacy in downtown Twin Falls

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new urgent care just opened up Monday morning in downtown Twin Falls.

At 260 3rd Avenue North in Twin Falls, Family Health Services opened up a new urgent care clinic and pharmacy.

“The goal is just to take care of people in the downtown area, we felt like there was a lack of services down here,” said Aaron Houston, the CEO of Family Health Services.

Family Health Services works to provide affordable health care to people all across the Magic Valley.

They have not had an urgent care clinic, until now.

Aaron Houston, the CEO of Family Health Services says this will provide a new resource for people who are sick or injured and can’t get into their primary care physician, but it’s not necessarily emergency room appropriate.

“They can take care of ya, and then the goal would be to get you established if you don’t have a primary care provider, and get you seen regularly with annual wellness visits, managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension,” said Houston.

Steve Mascheck is one of the providers at the new Family Health Services Urgent Care.

He says they will be able to help people with stitches, strep throat or a cold, as well as x-rays, and UTI’s.

“A lot of our patients have a hard time getting in to see their provider for those urgent care needs, what this allows is, let’s say your kid has strep throat, you want to get them seen, you call up the office and say sorry we’re really full today, and you’re like what do I do my kid is sick, well you bring them down to the urgent care, we swab them and test them,” said Mascheck, a nurse practitioner.

Family Health Services accepts all insurances, Medicaid, Medicare, and a sliding fee discount for patients that qualify based on income.

In December they will also have a full pharmacy at this location as well.

They will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning on October 30.

The staff here have been working for months to get us ready, everything from organization, seamless check in at the front desk, the staff have also been working on what the difference between primary care, urgent care, emergency care,” said Mascheck.

