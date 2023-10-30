Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Lawyers argue whether the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause blocks Trump from the 2024 ballot
Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston...
Maine governor launches resource website to help victims of mass shooting and their families
Denise District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram follows arguments from attorneys as they argue...
Kansas can’t enforce new law on abortion pills or make patients wait 24 hours, judge rules
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide