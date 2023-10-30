Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

How to help your kids sleep adjust during the upcoming time change

How to help adjust your sleep schedule during Daylight Savings Time
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kailey Warburton, a registered nurse says the upcoming time change can be hard for kids because of their sleep schedule.

She says there are two things that parents can do to try to help them.

The first is, if your child is going to bed closer to 8:00 or 9:00 at night, then you should do nothing, because with the time change, they will now be going to bed at a normal time.

The second is, if your child is going to bed at 7:00 or 7:30 at night, every night beginning on Wednesday, push their bedtime back by 15 minutes, so by the time Saturday night comes around, they are going to bed 1 hour later than they had been.

Then when the time change hits, they will be going to bed at their normal time.

For more information, watch the full interview on the link above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

Real Estate Today: Real Estate and Rental Scams
Real Estate Today: Real Estate Scams
Real Estate Today: Real Estate and Rental Scams
Real Estate Today: Real Estate and Rental Scams
How to help adjust your sleep schedule during Daylight Savings Time
How to help adjust your sleep schedule during Daylight Savings Time
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 10-30