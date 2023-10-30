How to help your kids sleep adjust during the upcoming time change

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kailey Warburton, a registered nurse says the upcoming time change can be hard for kids because of their sleep schedule.

She says there are two things that parents can do to try to help them.

The first is, if your child is going to bed closer to 8:00 or 9:00 at night, then you should do nothing, because with the time change, they will now be going to bed at a normal time.

The second is, if your child is going to bed at 7:00 or 7:30 at night, every night beginning on Wednesday, push their bedtime back by 15 minutes, so by the time Saturday night comes around, they are going to bed 1 hour later than they had been.

Then when the time change hits, they will be going to bed at their normal time.

For more information, watch the full interview on the link above.

