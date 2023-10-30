Kimberly School District will have Supplemental Levy renewal on ballot

Advertise with Us
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —For residents in the Kimberly School District will see a supplemental levy renewal on the ballot on November 7th.

The district is asking that their two year eight hundred thousand two-year supplemental levy is renewed. The current levy expires on June 30, 2024 but districts put renewals on the ballot early for budget planning reasons. Although funding has gone up for districts in Idaho, most still fall short of the needed funds.

In Kimberly a little over 77% of their general fund is salaries and benefits.

Kimberly School District Luke Schroeder says, “It’ll be utilized to pay for staff salaries and benefits above what the state appropriates to our district. For example, we’re appropriated for 109 teaching positions, and we have 118 teaching positions, so these funds are used to support those 9 extra teaching positions.

A levy requires a simple majority of 51 percent to pass unlike bonds.

This proposed levy would cost $68.00 per $100,000 of every taxable assessed value and not expected to change over the two-year period. The district says if the supplemental levy isn’t renewed that they would have to consider other options.

“If the levy doesn’t then the board will have to determine what action they would like to take. They could take any action from putting this on the ballot in May or they may consider cutting from programs and staffing across the district,” said Superintendent Schroeder.

It is possible to see a decrease in cost if you qualify for the state’s property tax relief.

That can be found on the Idaho State Tax Commission’s Website.

More information can be found on the Twin Falls County Clerk’s website.

