Tanks for Watching

PLAYOFFS ROUND 1: Play of the week

Valley’s Thomas Vargas, makes key defensive play in win over Potlach.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Hazelton, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The play-in round of the Idaho State football tournaments (or first round in the case of 4A) has come and gone, but only one player can walk away with the first play of the week honors of the playoffs.

This week’s play comes from the 1A-D1 State play-in game between the Potlatch Loggers and the Valley Vikings Friday night.

Vikings already up by a couple scores at this point when linebacker Thomas Vargas decided to just rip the ball away from the Potlatch running back and take it all the way back for the touchdown.

That is called outmuscling the offensive player and Vargas did just that by ripping it right out of his hands and taking it in for the score.

Vargas’s fingerprints were all over this game so you may see more highlights of his during player of the week on Tuesday night.

Valley would also go on to win this game 30-16 and led 30-0 at one point before coasting to the win.

The Vikings will face Butte County in a State quarterfinal matchup Friday night at Holt Arena with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. Valley is looking to avenge its 64-36 loss to the Pirates from the first game of the season all the way back in August.

