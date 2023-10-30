Advertise with Us
State football quarterfinals begin Thursday; area team matchups

Eight teams fell in the first round, ten remain.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that all the Idaho State football tournament fields are trimmed down to eight, let’s take a look at which schools our ten remaining area teams are facing off with in the State quarterfinals.

Starting in 4A, the only team remaining is Twin Falls after they defeated Lakeland 28-12. They will take on defending state champions Skyline at home on Friday night in the 4-5 matchup.

In 3A, 10-0 Kimberly ends up as the four-seed and they will welcome a strong Weiser squad to town, also in the 4-5 matchup. Buhl went on the road and defeated McCall-Donnelly 20-12, and will take on third-seed Teton on Thursday night at Holt Arena.

In 2A, the only team remaining is top-seeded Declo and they will square-off with another district champion, Grangeville who will be making the six-hour trip down for a Saturday afternoon game.

In 1A-D1, top-seeded Oakley hasn’t lost a 1A-D1 game all year and will face Notus on Friday night. Valley and Butte County will play for the second time this year, this time at Holt Arena. The Pirates won the first matchup 64-36. And Murtaugh will head to the Kibbie Dome in Moscow to take on Logos.

Finally, in 1A-D2, Hagerman hasn’t allowed a point in their last two games and they will face district champion Mullan in a matchup with the Tigers. Speaking of Tigers, the top dogs of the entire 1A class undefeated Kendrick will play Dietrich in the Kibbie Dome and rounding it out Camas County will host Garden Valley at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

For full, updated brackets head to: https://idhsaa.org/football

