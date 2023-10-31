Boise State football prepares for Fresno State on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos easily handled the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday in a 32-7 victory on the Blue.

Leading 8-7 after the first quarter, the Broncos would score 24 unanswered points, in what was a rather easy evening for BSU.

Two Broncos earned recognition in the conference from the win, as Eric McAlister was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and Maddux Madsen was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

McAlister matched his career-high with seven receptions, totaling 160 yards and one touchdown.

Madsen completed a career-high 12 passes on 15 attempts, totaling 147 yards and one touchdown.

Head coach Andy Avalos spoke highly of his first-year quarterback, saying his preparation has been key to Boise’s success.

“He obviously has a high football IQ right, and he has a great feel for the game when he is on the field in terms of his ability to lead in the pre-snap,” Avalos said. “That comes from preparation and having confidence.”

The Broncos are now shifting sights and preparing for Saturday as they travel and take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

This will be the first time these two teams matchup since the Mountain West Championship last December, where the Bulldogs came away with the title, winning 28-16 on the Blue.

They sit at 7-1 on the season, but just like Boise, they have one conference loss.

A win for either side will elevate them to second place in the conference.

“In this conference, there’s usually a lot on the lines when these two teams play each other,” Avalos said. “There have been cases where we played each other twice for obvious reasons each year and in one particular year it was back-to-back games.”

Not only would a win help the Broncos in their quest to climb up the Mountain West Conference standings, but would also move them closer to bowl eligibility.

After the win against Wyoming, Boise State must win two of their remaining four games to qualify for bowl season.

It’s going to be a showdown from Fresno State, kickoff set for 8 p.m. on Saturday.

