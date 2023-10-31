CSI invites parents and students to LAUNCH informational night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is hosting a parent, student night for those interested learning more about the Idaho LAUNCH Program and how to apply.

Happening Wednesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the CSI campus.

The night is geared towards anyone who has questions about the Idaho LAUNCH grant, and how they can apply, as well as what the deadline is, what the requirements for the grant are, and more.

Parents and their children are welcome to attend the evening and get all their questions answered.

“Idaho launch is a amazing opportunity for students to receive 80% of their tuition covered, up to $8,000 so it’s a substantial amount of money that Idaho students can qualify for,” said Justin Nukaya, the student access, events and outreach coordinator.

You do not need to register to attend the event.

If you can’t make Wednesday night’s event, they are having another one on January 23.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.