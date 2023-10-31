Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

District 4 senior all-star volleyball game set for Wednesday

The night recognizes some of the best seniors in the area and gives them a fun opportunity to compete one last time.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District 4 senior all-star volleyball game will be held on Wednesday at Twin Falls High School.

The night recognizes some of the best seniors in the area and gives them a fun opportunity to compete one last time and even team up and/or go against some of the other best players.

Four different teams have been selected and divided up by colors to form the red, blue, green, and yellow teams.

Each will play a round-robin of one game to 25.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Twin Falls High School.

ADMISSION: Adults–$5, senior citizens–$4 students–$4

No IHSAA Cards.

Full teams are listed below:

Red Team

14 Maddie Bland—OPP—Canyon Ridge

3 Izzie Stockham—OH--Gooding

4 Audrey Schilder—M--Gooding

5 Dominixe Celaya—S--Gooding

5 Ashlee Stanger—OH/M--Murtaugh

3 Ady Stanger—OH--Murtaugh

2 Bryleigh Widmier—M/S--Murtaugh

5 Jentry Hawker—LIB--Oakley

Coach: Lisa Nebeker-Murtaugh

Blue Team

1 Kadance Jacobson--OH—Wood River

7 Hazel Fischer—OH--Filer

8 Faith Robinson—S--Filer

11 Allie Bishop—M--Filer

2 Brynn Silcock—S--Declo

1 Tayla Ewell--LIB--Declo

8 Ellie Ericksen—M--Declo

4 Reagan Jones—M—Raft River

Green Team

2 Kadence Boyd--LIB--Twin Falls

7 Cierra Bohm—M--Twin Falls

5 Halle Walker--OH—Twin Falls

9 Addi Nielsen—S—Twin Falls 7

1 Jolee German—OH/M--Jerome

10 Aspen Eckert—S--Buhl 3

4 Justine Payne—M--Buhl 12

6 Saige Hubert—OH--Dietrich 11

Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls

Yellow Team

14 Carlie Latta—OH--Minico

5 Livia Swenson—M--Minico

23 Lorien Schulthies—OH/S--Burley

7 Tylee Ramsey—OPP--Burley

7 Kadrian Klinger—S--Kimberly

3 Ani Bruning—M--Kimberly

12 Macy Dille--M--Kimberly

11 Ella Dejong—M/OH-Lighthouse Christian

Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

