District 4 senior all-star volleyball game set for Wednesday
The night recognizes some of the best seniors in the area and gives them a fun opportunity to compete one last time.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District 4 senior all-star volleyball game will be held on Wednesday at Twin Falls High School.
The night recognizes some of the best seniors in the area and gives them a fun opportunity to compete one last time and even team up and/or go against some of the other best players.
Four different teams have been selected and divided up by colors to form the red, blue, green, and yellow teams.
Each will play a round-robin of one game to 25.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Twin Falls High School.
ADMISSION: Adults–$5, senior citizens–$4 students–$4
No IHSAA Cards.
Full teams are listed below:
Red Team
14 Maddie Bland—OPP—Canyon Ridge
3 Izzie Stockham—OH--Gooding
4 Audrey Schilder—M--Gooding
5 Dominixe Celaya—S--Gooding
5 Ashlee Stanger—OH/M--Murtaugh
3 Ady Stanger—OH--Murtaugh
2 Bryleigh Widmier—M/S--Murtaugh
5 Jentry Hawker—LIB--Oakley
Coach: Lisa Nebeker-Murtaugh
Blue Team
1 Kadance Jacobson--OH—Wood River
7 Hazel Fischer—OH--Filer
8 Faith Robinson—S--Filer
11 Allie Bishop—M--Filer
2 Brynn Silcock—S--Declo
1 Tayla Ewell--LIB--Declo
8 Ellie Ericksen—M--Declo
4 Reagan Jones—M—Raft River
Green Team
2 Kadence Boyd--LIB--Twin Falls
7 Cierra Bohm—M--Twin Falls
5 Halle Walker--OH—Twin Falls
9 Addi Nielsen—S—Twin Falls 7
1 Jolee German—OH/M--Jerome
10 Aspen Eckert—S--Buhl 3
4 Justine Payne—M--Buhl 12
6 Saige Hubert—OH--Dietrich 11
Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls
Yellow Team
14 Carlie Latta—OH--Minico
5 Livia Swenson—M--Minico
23 Lorien Schulthies—OH/S--Burley
7 Tylee Ramsey—OPP--Burley
7 Kadrian Klinger—S--Kimberly
3 Ani Bruning—M--Kimberly
12 Macy Dille--M--Kimberly
11 Ella Dejong—M/OH-Lighthouse Christian
Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly
