East End Providers install new freezer, thanks to private donors

East End Providers
East End Providers
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Back in 2021, the East End Providers called on the Twin Falls community to help get a freezer unit installed at their location. As of October 30, 2023, the non-profit finally got that wish fulfilled.

“For years we’ve used other little freezers, and they all die on us and so we been working on this for three years to get it going, it’s all private donation too,” said Director of EEP, Cecile Griffith.

East End Providers are known for helping underprivileged families and children in the Magic Valley. Their service includes providing toys, clothing, and food during the holiday. But within the last six years, the nonprofit has had a hard time preserving food because they didn’t have room.

“Cil (Cecille) had to store stuff in a lot of different places because of lack of freezer spaces, so this gets all the food in one spot, so when people have that need, there’s not seven or six different stops to go to, to gather up what she needs to give to those families, " said Rock Creek Firefighter, Tim Daniels.

Not only did private donors help fund the new freezer, but other community contributors like Freedom Electric helped install the freezer.

“We started work at 8 a.m. this morning, we’re pulling in a 120 circuit for the freezer itself, all the lights, and then we’re pulling a 240 circuit in for the condensing unit, and everything should be fully operating by the end of the day,” said electrician at Freedom Electric, Chaz Crumrine.

“I work with Freedom quite often at Idaho Milk Products and so I went ahead and took the opportunity to give them a call and see if they could come out and help us with this electrical install. And they’re very graciously donating this whole project to eastern providers,” said Benjamin Snarr, Electrical Supervisor at Idaho Milk Products.

With their new freezer unit, they have more than enough space to store food for families in need for the upcoming holidays.

“This freezer is actually about 10 by 12, so it will hold quite a bit of frozen product. Roughly 900 cubic feet of space in there, so it’s going to be a lot to fill,” said Snarr.

Last year East End Providers helped over 360 families and 779 kids. This year their goal is to help and feed at least 2,000 for the holidays. If you are a family in need of support, you can find more information on the application process here.

Applications are also available for pick-up at the Rock Creek Fire District station, located on 1559 Main Street North, Kimberly or call 208-539-2598.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

