FBI Investigators at King Road House in Moscow Tuesday and Wednesday

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho is allowing investigators access to the King Road House, where the quadruple murders took place November.

The FBI is on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday, to get documentation to construct visual and audtio exhibits and physical model of the home where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed.

The University sent out a press release explaining why they need to make the visual displays and because the trail has been delayed indefinitely, they are using this time to gather their measurements and images of the property now that all the personal property has been removed.

When the FBI is finished with their work, they will re-secure the house.

The University still intends to demolish the home, but it will not be done this semester.

The families of the victims and survivors as well as the defense have been notified of the work.

