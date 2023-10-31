Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

FBI Investigators at King Road House in Moscow Tuesday and Wednesday

The University of Idaho said the house will not be torn down this semester.
The University of Idaho said the house will not be torn down this semester.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho is allowing investigators access to the King Road House, where the quadruple murders took place November.

The FBI is on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday, to get documentation to construct visual and audtio exhibits and physical model of the home where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed.

The University sent out a press release explaining why they need to make the visual displays and because the trail has been delayed indefinitely, they are using this time to gather their measurements and images of the property now that all the personal property has been removed.

When the FBI is finished with their work, they will re-secure the house.

The University still intends to demolish the home, but it will not be done this semester.

The families of the victims and survivors as well as the defense have been notified of the work.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

Latest News

The election is November 7.
Political Science Professor weighs in on the importance of local elections and the low turnout
The event is Wednesday night at CSI.
CSI invites parents and students to LAUNCH informational night
Meet the Candidate: Grayson Stone
Meet the Candidate: Grayson Stone
Family Health Services now features their first urgent care at 260 3rd Avenue North.
Urgent care clinic opens in downtown Twin Falls