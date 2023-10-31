Meet the Candidate: Grayson Stone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Grayson Stone is running for Twin Falls City Council Seat 2.

He was inspired to run to continue the momentum that the City of Twin Falls has had in the past years.

He joined us on Rise and Shine to tell us more about why he wanted to run for City Council and how people can vote.

To watch the full interview, click the link above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.