Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Meet the Candidate: Grayson Stone

Meet the Candidate: Grayson Stone
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Grayson Stone is running for Twin Falls City Council Seat 2.

He was inspired to run to continue the momentum that the City of Twin Falls has had in the past years.

He joined us on Rise and Shine to tell us more about why he wanted to run for City Council and how people can vote.

To watch the full interview, click the link above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

Latest News

The election is November 7.
Political Science Professor weighs in on the importance of local elections and the low turnout
The Kimberly School District is working to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming march 10th...
Kimberly School District will have Supplemental Levy renewal on ballot
Early voting for November’s general election is underway.
Idaho Secretary of State spoke to KMVT about voting in local elections
File
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo talks to KMVT about recently proposed legislation