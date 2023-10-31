Political Science Professor weighs in on the importance of local elections and the low turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One week from Tuesday is election day.

On the November 7 election, voters will see many ballot items, from city council races to school board seats, and even recreation districts or supplemental levies for school districts.

but, according to Professor of Political Science, Perri Gardner, these types of elections, sadly, have a low turnout.

“You will never get a chance at the national level to vote directly, whether you are taxed at a certain level or not, that’s just not in our constitution, but locally you get the opportunity to directly choose whether or not to increase or decrease your taxes with no representative in between like we have in most of our government,” said Perri Gardner, a political science professor.

Gardner says there could be a few reasons for this low turnout.

One reason is because most of them in this election are Non-Partisan.

Another reason could be because they aren’t as advertised as the big national elections.

Or people might not think their voice matters.

“I think it’s difficult, people maybe shy away from voting in non-partisan, even though theoretically, people maybe like that idea, the choice making when you get down to making the choice is more complex, because most people use that d and r as a clue to make their choice, right, and if you don’t have any affiliation next to their name, you have to have had some access to the persons beliefs, or ideas to make that choice which could be hard,” said Gardner.

Gardner says these types of local elections are perhaps the easiest way to have an impact and a direct voice on your community and what you want your community to look like.

“Certainly, on your pocketbook right, I mean it’s not going to be life shattering, probably if you are going to approve a school levy, you’re probably talking about paying a lattes worth of taxes additional in a month or something, but it matters and aggregates over time,” said Gardner.

