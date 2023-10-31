Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Street Department preparing for upcoming winter road conditions

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the beginning of winter creeps closer the city of Twin Falls is making sure it is prepared for that first snowfall of the season.

The Street Department of Twin Falls has the very important job of keeping the city’s roadways free and clear of any and all debris. In the wintertime, this obviously means snow and ice, but how do these crews decide which roads to clear first, and which ones to save for later.

The way that we prioritize our snowplowing, because we do have over 450 lane miles of roadways, we do have to prioritize those based on traffic volume,” Twin Falls PIO Josh Palmer said.

“So we have high traffic volume, arterials, those are like Blue Lakes Boulevard, Pole Line Road, Washington Street, these are also state roads too. They facilitate a lot of traffic and emergency traffic, and we have to maintain those to make sure they are open at all times.”

The Street Department doesn’t solely focus on those roads, as collector streets like Falls and Heyburn Avenues are cleared as well, but cars parked on those streets limit the effectiveness of the plows.

The city also doesn’t just sit and wait for snow to accumulate on the streets, instead they take a much more proactive approach.

“With city streets typically what you see even before the snow falls is what we call that pinstriping on the roadway, and that’s that salt and brine mixture that we’re applying to the roadway to prevent ice from adhering,” Palmer said.

“So, it’s kind of a good indicator that the city thinks snow is on its way when you see that pinstriping on the roadway.”

The city will clear most streets however, residential streets and subdivisions will not be plowed as driveways can inadvertently be blocked by snow and some residential streets are too narrow for plows to operate.

