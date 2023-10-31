Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol charged
FILE - There will be little ghosts & goblins searching for some treats tonight, but before you...
How to prevent safety scares on Halloween
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine
Shredded organic materials are piled up before being taken to a anaerobic digester at a...
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA’s help