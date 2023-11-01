Advertise with Us
Bish’s RV hosts annual Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —October 31st marked the annual Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street in Twin Falls for Halloween. The event welcomed hundreds of kids, families and even pets.

Trick-or-Treating started at 3 p.m. The dealership partnered with local radio stations and businesses to provide a safe and fun event for the community. The event required families and children to walk on a guided path to different RV’s and table set-ups to collect candy. The event was also free of charge.

Bish’s RV has been hosting this event annually for the last six or seven years. Some of their partners who participated in giving candy included, 103.1 Edge, Mega 97.5, BBSI and more.

The trick-or-treating closed at 6 pm with happy children, carrying bags full of candy.

