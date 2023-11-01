Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A couple in Kansas City had big plans for a “barndominium” – a new concept in housing where the outside resembles a barn. However, after allegedly being conned by a deceptive builder, they’re left living out of an RV.

“I wanted a huge, glorious kitchen with a huge island and windows. And he really wanted to have a larger shop area,” said Mallory Simmons.

Mallory Simmons and her husband Drew Simmons started the process of building their dream “barndominium” by finding a builder by the name of Bobby Bates. When they checked his background, they didn’t discover any problems.

“He seemed knowledgeable. He knew he knew what he was talking about. I mean, he even gave us a spreadsheet of a timeline on when he was going to have guys here for concrete, when he was going to have the materials were going to be delivered,” said Drew Simmons.

Bates faces criminal charges of theft by deception, computer crime and deceptive commercial practice. (KCTV5)

The Simmons were traveling through national parks while making plans for their home. Most of the conversations with Bobby Bates were through text and email.

Their bank released funds for $149,738.88 to buy supplies.

The Simmons said that it was when the check cleared that Bates began with the excuses.

“His daughter was in the hospital or having trouble breathing. His wife was in a car accident. He had COVID and was having trouble breathing,” Mallory Simmons said.

They eventually filed a police report, then went back online and discovered Bates faced new charges in Pike County, Missouri, for stealing and deceptive business practices.

The probable cause statement reveals it’s for a barndominium that was never built.

The family behind those Pike County charges told KCTV Bates was to build a small house for a disabled young man on the family’s property but never did. They paid him $62,963.98.

Court documents point to another case in Audrian County where the superintendent of a school district told KCTV Bates signed a contract to build a pole barn but never built it.

The district contacted the sheriff and filed a report. They also turned the mess into their insurance company and hired a local builder to complete the job.

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their two young kids as a result of the failed project. Every day they stare at the leveled lot covered in gravel that’s ready for concrete to be poured.

“I just looked at him and I just started bawling. And he (Drew) said, ‘Did we get got?’ And I said, ‘I think so,’” Mallory Simmons said.

The couple said they wanted to warn other families about Bates.

“I mean, just you feel it in your stomach. It made us sick to our stomachs. It was horrible. I cried,” said Drew Simmons.

Criminal charges have been filed against Bates in their case. Bates faces criminal charges of theft by deception, computer crime and deceptive commercial practice.

Bates was unable to respond to queries since he was booked and in jail at the time of this report.

