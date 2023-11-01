CSI volleyball begins quest for a Region 18 Championship on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team begins its quest for another Region 18 championship on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed, after finishing the regular season as the 10th-ranked team in the nation with a 23-7 overall record.

They begin their quest for a region title as they square off with 14th-ranked Utah State University Eastern in the first round, a team that CSI has already swept twice.

The Golden Eagles have a strong bond on and off the court, which has led to their immense success.

“From the first time I got here, I felt very close to each other,” freshman Dorina Bogar said. “I feel like everybody can speak with everybody, and it’s a really good bond between us.”

Being at a JUCO program, every year, it can be a whole new roster with the athletes moving onto the next level.

That puts pressure on the Golden Eagles to claim a title with the time left they have together in Twin Falls.

“A lot of people are going to be gone from this team so next year it will be a different team and we’re not going to play together,” sophomore Anni Nikolnikova said. “It’s exciting to move on but also sad to leave.”

This group is as talented as any CSI has ever been before, but head coach Jim Cartisser said something about his current group that stands out more than the ones he has had.

“This is a little bit of a different group. We have a lot of talented kids, but this is a blue-collar team,” Cartisser said. “We don’t have an all-star on this team we just have a lot of kids who do their job well and really want to go back to the national tournament and represent CSI like we do when we are back there.”

Their first-round matchup kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. where they look to advance to the final on Thursday.

