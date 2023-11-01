Early voting turnout and new requirements for registering to vote in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early voting end this Friday, and election day is on Tuesday.

According to Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk, the voter turnout numbers have been low for early voting this year.

Typically, in these odd year elections, voting participation is usually low.

So far, only about 400 people have voted early in Twin Falls County.

The county has sent out close to 700 absentee ballots, and have only received about 300 of those back.

Glascock says there is still time to vote, as early voting ends this Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Election day is on Tuesday.

“In 2021, we had 15%, voter turnout in 21, so it’ll probably be around the same, between 15% and 20% voter turnout, there is quite a bit on the ballot, between city council races, and school trustees, and we have filer Kimberly school with their supplemental’s, and Hansen has a permanent override, so there is plenty of things that will be on the ballot,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk.

You can register to vote on election day, but this year, the qualifications for registering on election day has changed.

If you are new to the area, here is what you will need to register to vote, and the documents you’ll need.

You need to bring ONE of the following:

Deed of trust, mortgage, lease or rental agreement, a property tax assessment or bill, a utility bill, a pay stub or paycheck, proof of insurance, bank or credit card statement, school enrollment, paper from current year, official letter from registered social service agency, or an intake document from residential care or assisted living facility.

You must bring a driver’s license, a U.S. passport, Tribal I.D., or concealed weapons I.D. as well as one of the documents listed above.

