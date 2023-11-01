Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Halloween raises fire danger, tips to stay safe

According to the U.S. Fire Administration between 2017-2019 fire departments across the country responded to an estimated 9,200 fires around October 31.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:56 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday is Halloween night, and the Twin Falls Fire Department is reminding citizens across the Magic Valley to take steps to prevent fires on the Holiday.

The leading cause of fires on Halloween is jack-o-lanterns that are kept too close to other flammable decorations.

Residents are encouraged to use battery operated candles or glowsticks inside their jack-o-lanterns instead.

Making sure your smoke alarms are working properly is also something families should do prior to Halloween night.

Decorations are the first thing to ignite in roughly 800 reported home fires this year and more than one-third of these were started by a candle.

“We want to make sure we are being mindful of open flames such as candles, we don’t want those open flames to come in contact with any costumes,” Twin Falls Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett said.

“When you have flames or candles inside of a pumpkin, where is the pumpkin located? Is it next to dry brush, is it next to your wooden porch? We want to make sure we are keeping an open flame from anything that can catch fire easily.”

All three Twin Falls fire stations will be fully staffed in preparation for Halloween night and as always if you have a fire emergency, dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

Latest News

Bish’s RV hosts annual Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street
Easy DIY viral ghosts
The true meaning behind Halloween, according to the metaphysical community
According to the U.S. Fire Administration between 2017-2019 fire departments across the country...
How to avoid starting a fire on Halloween
The University of Idaho is allowing investigators access to the King Road House, where the...
FBI on scene of home where the Idaho murders took place