Halloween raises fire danger, tips to stay safe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday is Halloween night, and the Twin Falls Fire Department is reminding citizens across the Magic Valley to take steps to prevent fires on the Holiday.

The leading cause of fires on Halloween is jack-o-lanterns that are kept too close to other flammable decorations.

Residents are encouraged to use battery operated candles or glowsticks inside their jack-o-lanterns instead.

Making sure your smoke alarms are working properly is also something families should do prior to Halloween night.

Decorations are the first thing to ignite in roughly 800 reported home fires this year and more than one-third of these were started by a candle.

“We want to make sure we are being mindful of open flames such as candles, we don’t want those open flames to come in contact with any costumes,” Twin Falls Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett said.

“When you have flames or candles inside of a pumpkin, where is the pumpkin located? Is it next to dry brush, is it next to your wooden porch? We want to make sure we are keeping an open flame from anything that can catch fire easily.”

All three Twin Falls fire stations will be fully staffed in preparation for Halloween night and as always if you have a fire emergency, dial 911.

