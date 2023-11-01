Hawker, Joan Kidd

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Joan Kidd Hawker, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, in Idaho Falls.

Joan was born February 9, 1935, in Declo, Idaho, the tenth of 11 children born to Carson Gilbert and Nellie Louisa Florence Kidd. She spent all of her growing up years in Declo. She married Fred Hawker on May 24, 1952. They were blessed with five children: Claudia (James) Murdock of Idaho Falls, Ryan Hawker of Elba, Larry (Michelle) Hawker of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeff (Rachel) Hawker of Burley, and Alan Hawker of Burley.

Joan grew up knowing how to work. She picked potatoes and later drove truck on the farm during harvest. Most of the kids in her family spent time in a truck growing up. Joan was a good mother and provider. She believed in canning and storing food. Joan was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Primary president and worked in the Primary and various other callings for many years. They bought a ranch in Albion in 1971 as an addition to their farming operation in Burley. Joan became good at riding horses and helping work cattle. She and Fred started dancing in the 90s, and since that time they have danced many a mile. They began traveling to Arizona in the winters over 20 years ago and made many friends there.

Joan is survived by her husband, Fred; her children; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Gwen (Eldon) Searle of Burley; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Kidd of Declo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Lydia Woodbury, Anna Kidd, Rema Combs, Ruth Matthews, June McLean, Nila Schrenk, R Jay Kidd, Merla Stone, and Bonnie Richins.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

