High school basketball practices have begun and KMVT wants to highlight the best of the best

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High school basketball practices are starting to begin in our area and KMVT could not be more excited.

To help us ring in the new season, KMVT wants YOUR help.

Let us know any teams, athletes, or coaches we should watch throughout the year.

If there is a story YOU want to hear from throughout the community, please let us know so we can highlight it.

Please reach out to our sports director Kole Emplit through his email- kole.emplit@kmvt.com or message him on X.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.