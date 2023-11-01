Advertise with Us
Illinois state trooper wounded in shooting during traffic stop

Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on an Illinois state trooper. (WBBM, ILLINOIS STATE POLICE, FAMILY PHOTOS, FACEBOOK, KRIS CHAPMAN
By WBBM via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM) - Dash camera video shows the moment a man allegedly opened fire on Illinois state trooper Dakota Chapman-Green during a traffic stop.

The Oct. 24 traffic stop occurred in Springfield just before 11 p.m.,

Cristobal Santana is the man Illinois State Police said is seen in the video firing approximately 10 shots at Chapman-Green during the traffic stop.

The trooper was hit multiple times before trying to get away.

Santana chased after Chapman-Green and allegedly hit him repeatedly, causing a brain bleed and facial and skull fractures.

Santana fled as Chapman-Green stood up swaying before two Samaritans came to help.

Video from a separate dash camera shows another car hit Santana a few hours later.

Troopers took him into custody. Both him and Chapman-Green were taken to the hospital to recover.

“I received a phone call that no mom ever wants to receive,” Chapman-Green’s mother, Kris Green, said.

Chapman-Green’s mother said Cody, her son’s nickname, has been awake and talking. The state trooper’s family said his recovery has been miraculous.

State police reiterated charges against Santana. The five charges include two counts of attempted murder.

The traffic stop took place almost 48 hours after the Chicago-area killing of the 37-year-old elementary school teacher, Adrianna Lopez.

The Lopez family identified the man who they said killed her as Santana, an ex-boyfriend of hers.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

