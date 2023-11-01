Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

QUARTERFINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Nov. 2nd, 3rd & 4th
Quarterfinals: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Quarterfinals: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7WEEK 8WEEK 91ST ROUNDQUARTERFINALS

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Quarterfinals are here and 10 local teams are still in the hunt for the 2023 Idaho Milk Bowl Championship.

In 4A action, Twin Falls (9-1) was the only Great Basin team to advance past the first round; the Burins will host Skyline (7-3) on Friday night at Bruin Stadium.

Over in 3A; Buhl (7-3) makes the trip to Pocatello Thursday night to take on Teton (8-1) at 8:15 inside Holt Arena — On Friday, Kimberly (10-0) welcomes Weiser (9-1); both teams have a single combined loss - should be a big test for the undefeated Bulldogs.

In 2A; #1 Declo (9-0) still sits atop the leader board, and the Hornets enjoyed a much deserved bye last week. This week the Boys of Declo welcome in Grangeville (4-3) from Northern Idaho on Saturday.

In 8-man action; three local 1A-D1 teams remains in the mix: Murtaugh (7-2) head north to the Kibbie Dome to take on Logos (8-0) on Friday afternoon — #1 Oakley (7-1) start their playoff run on Friday night as they play host to Notus (5-2) — Wrapping up 1A-D1 - Valley (6-4) heads to Pokey to take on Butte County (8-1) in an 8:15 start inside Holt Arena.

Last, but defiantly not least, three 1A-D2 teams are still dancing; Dietrich (6-3) also makes the trip north, the Blue Devils take on #1 Kendrick (7-0) inside the Kibbie Dome — Camas County (7-1) looks to continue their dominance, as the Mushers take on Garden Valley (7-3) Friday afternoon — Hagerman (8-2) makes the LONG trip to Mullan (8-1) to wrap up the Quarterfinals on Saturday,

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

2023 4A Idaho State Football Bracket

4A Great Basin Conference

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - TWIN FALLS5-09-1
2 - MINICO4-16-4
3 - BURLEY3-24-6
4 - CANYON RIDGE2-36-4
5 - JEROME1-41-8
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-52-7
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 4A ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
SKYLINE (7-3)
TWIN FALLS (9-1)

2023 3A Idaho State Football Bracket

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBRELY4-010-0
2 - BUHL3-17-3
3 - WOOD RIVER2-24-6
4 - GOODING1-32-8
5 - FILER0-40-9
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 3A ACTION

FINALTHURS - 11/2/23 @ Holt Arena - 8:15pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
BUHL (7-3)
TETON (8-1)
FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
WEISER (9-1)
KIMBERLY (10-0)

2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO1-09-0
2 - WENDELL0-15-5

QUARTERFINALS: 2A ACTION

FINALSAT - 11/4/23 @ Declo - 1:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
GRANGEVILLE (4-3)
DECLO (9-0)

2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY6-07-1
2 - MURTAUGH4-27-2
3 - VALLEY3-36-4
4 - LIGHTHOUSE3-35-4
5 - CAREY3-33-6
6 - GLENNS FERRY1-52-6
7 - RAFT RIVER1-52-6
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Kibbie Dome - 4:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
MURTAUGH (7-2)
LOGOS (8-0)
FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Oakley - 6:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
NOTUS (5-2)
OAKLEY (7-1)
FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Holt Arena - 8:15pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
VALLEY (6-4)
BUTTE COUNTY (8-1)

2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY5-07-1
2 - HAGERMAN4-18-2
3 - DIETRICH3-26-3
4 - CASTLEFORD2-33-5
5 - HANSEN1-41-7
6 - SHOSHONE0-50-8
--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---0-04-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Kibbie Dome - 1:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
DIETRICH (6-3)
KENDRICK (7-0_
FINALFRI - 11/3/23 @ Camas County - 3:30pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
GARDEN VALLEY (7-3)
CAMAS COUNTY (7-1)
FINALSAT - 11/4/23 @ Mullan - 1:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
HAGERMAN (8-2)
MULLAN (8-1)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape

Latest News

They begin their quest for a region title as they square off with 14th ranked Utah State...
CSI volleyball begins quest for a Region 18 Championship on Wednesday
To help us ring in the new season, KMVT wants YOUR help. Let us know any teams, athletes,...
High school basketball practices have begun and KMVT wants to highlight the best of the best
The night recognizes some of the best seniors in the area and gives them a fun opportunity to...
District 4 senior all-star volleyball game set for Wednesday
This will be the first time these two team's matchup since the Mountain West Championship last...
Boise State football prepares for Fresno State on Saturday