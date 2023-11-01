QUARTERFINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Nov. 2nd, 3rd & 4th
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Quarterfinals are here and 10 local teams are still in the hunt for the 2023 Idaho Milk Bowl Championship.
In 4A action, Twin Falls (9-1) was the only Great Basin team to advance past the first round; the Burins will host Skyline (7-3) on Friday night at Bruin Stadium.
Over in 3A; Buhl (7-3) makes the trip to Pocatello Thursday night to take on Teton (8-1) at 8:15 inside Holt Arena — On Friday, Kimberly (10-0) welcomes Weiser (9-1); both teams have a single combined loss - should be a big test for the undefeated Bulldogs.
In 2A; #1 Declo (9-0) still sits atop the leader board, and the Hornets enjoyed a much deserved bye last week. This week the Boys of Declo welcome in Grangeville (4-3) from Northern Idaho on Saturday.
In 8-man action; three local 1A-D1 teams remains in the mix: Murtaugh (7-2) head north to the Kibbie Dome to take on Logos (8-0) on Friday afternoon — #1 Oakley (7-1) start their playoff run on Friday night as they play host to Notus (5-2) — Wrapping up 1A-D1 - Valley (6-4) heads to Pokey to take on Butte County (8-1) in an 8:15 start inside Holt Arena.
Last, but defiantly not least, three 1A-D2 teams are still dancing; Dietrich (6-3) also makes the trip north, the Blue Devils take on #1 Kendrick (7-0) inside the Kibbie Dome — Camas County (7-1) looks to continue their dominance, as the Mushers take on Garden Valley (7-3) Friday afternoon — Hagerman (8-2) makes the LONG trip to Mullan (8-1) to wrap up the Quarterfinals on Saturday,
Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.
KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.
2023 4A Idaho State Football Bracket
4A Great Basin Conference
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - TWIN FALLS
|5-0
|9-1
|2 - MINICO
|4-1
|6-4
|3 - BURLEY
|3-2
|4-6
|4 - CANYON RIDGE
|2-3
|6-4
|5 - JEROME
|1-4
|1-8
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-5
|2-7
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
QUARTERFINALS: 4A ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|SKYLINE (7-3)
|TWIN FALLS (9-1)
2023 3A Idaho State Football Bracket
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBRELY
|4-0
|10-0
|2 - BUHL
|3-1
|7-3
|3 - WOOD RIVER
|2-2
|4-6
|4 - GOODING
|1-3
|2-8
|5 - FILER
|0-4
|0-9
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
QUARTERFINALS: 3A ACTION
|FINAL
|THURS - 11/2/23 @ Holt Arena - 8:15pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|BUHL (7-3)
|TETON (8-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|WEISER (9-1)
|KIMBERLY (10-0)
2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|1-0
|9-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-1
|5-5
QUARTERFINALS: 2A ACTION
|FINAL
|SAT - 11/4/23 @ Declo - 1:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|GRANGEVILLE (4-3)
|DECLO (9-0)
2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|6-0
|7-1
|2 - MURTAUGH
|4-2
|7-2
|3 - VALLEY
|3-3
|6-4
|4 - LIGHTHOUSE
|3-3
|5-4
|5 - CAREY
|3-3
|3-6
|6 - GLENNS FERRY
|1-5
|2-6
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|1-5
|2-6
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
QUARTERFINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Kibbie Dome - 4:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|MURTAUGH (7-2)
|LOGOS (8-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Oakley - 6:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|NOTUS (5-2)
|OAKLEY (7-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Holt Arena - 8:15pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|VALLEY (6-4)
|BUTTE COUNTY (8-1)
2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|5-0
|7-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|4-1
|8-2
|3 - DIETRICH
|3-2
|6-3
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|2-3
|3-5
|5 - HANSEN
|1-4
|1-7
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-5
|0-8
|--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---
|0-0
|4-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
QUARTERFINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Kibbie Dome - 1:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|DIETRICH (6-3)
|KENDRICK (7-0_
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/3/23 @ Camas County - 3:30pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|GARDEN VALLEY (7-3)
|CAMAS COUNTY (7-1)
|FINAL
|SAT - 11/4/23 @ Mullan - 1:00pm
(QUARTERFINALS)
|HAGERMAN (8-2)
|MULLAN (8-1)
