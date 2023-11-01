Quarterfinals: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9 → 1ST ROUND → QUARTERFINALS

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Quarterfinals are here and 10 local teams are still in the hunt for the 2023 Idaho Milk Bowl Championship.

In 4A action, Twin Falls (9-1) was the only Great Basin team to advance past the first round; the Burins will host Skyline (7-3) on Friday night at Bruin Stadium.

Over in 3A ; Buhl (7-3) makes the trip to Pocatello Thursday night to take on Teton (8-1) at 8:15 inside Holt Arena — On Friday, Kimberly (10-0) welcomes Weiser (9-1); both teams have a single combined loss - should be a big test for the undefeated Bulldogs.

In 2A ; #1 Declo (9-0) still sits atop the leader board, and the Hornets enjoyed a much deserved bye last week. This week the Boys of Declo welcome in Grangeville (4-3) from Northern Idaho on Saturday.

In 8-man action; three local 1A-D1 teams remains in the mix: Murtaugh (7-2) head north to the Kibbie Dome to take on Logos (8-0) on Friday afternoon — #1 Oakley (7-1) start their playoff run on Friday night as they play host to Notus (5-2) — Wrapping up 1A-D1 - Valley (6-4) heads to Pokey to take on Butte County (8-1) in an 8:15 start inside Holt Arena.

Last, but defiantly not least, three 1A-D2 teams are still dancing; Dietrich (6-3) also makes the trip north, the Blue Devils take on #1 Kendrick (7-0) inside the Kibbie Dome — Camas County (7-1) looks to continue their dominance, as the Mushers take on Garden Valley (7-3) Friday afternoon — Hagerman (8-2) makes the LONG trip to Mullan (8-1) to wrap up the Quarterfinals on Saturday,

4A Great Basin Conference

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - TWIN FALLS 5-0 9-1 2 - MINICO 4-1 6-4 3 - BURLEY 3-2 4-6 4 - CANYON RIDGE 2-3 6-4 5 - JEROME 1-4 1-8 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-5 2-7 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 4A ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) SKYLINE (7-3) TWIN FALLS (9-1)

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBRELY 4-0 10-0 2 - BUHL 3-1 7-3 3 - WOOD RIVER 2-2 4-6 4 - GOODING 1-3 2-8 5 - FILER 0-4 0-9 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 3A ACTION

FINAL THURS - 11/2/23 @ Holt Arena - 8:15pm

(QUARTERFINALS) BUHL (7-3) TETON (8-1)

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) WEISER (9-1) KIMBERLY (10-0)

Canyon Conference Standings

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 1-0 9-0 2 - WENDELL 0-1 5-5

QUARTERFINALS: 2A ACTION

FINAL SAT - 11/4/23 @ Declo - 1:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) GRANGEVILLE (4-3) DECLO (9-0)

Snake River Conference Standings

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 6-0 7-1 2 - MURTAUGH 4-2 7-2 3 - VALLEY 3-3 6-4 4 - LIGHTHOUSE 3-3 5-4 5 - CAREY 3-3 3-6 6 - GLENNS FERRY 1-5 2-6 7 - RAFT RIVER 1-5 2-6 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Kibbie Dome - 4:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) MURTAUGH (7-2) LOGOS (8-0)

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Oakley - 6:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) NOTUS (5-2) OAKLEY (7-1)

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Holt Arena - 8:15pm

(QUARTERFINALS) VALLEY (6-4) BUTTE COUNTY (8-1)

Sawtooth Conference Standings

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 5-0 7-1 2 - HAGERMAN 4-1 8-2 3 - DIETRICH 3-2 6-3 4 - CASTLEFORD 2-3 3-5 5 - HANSEN 1-4 1-7 6 - SHOSHONE 0-5 0-8 --- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) --- 0-0 4-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

QUARTERFINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Kibbie Dome - 1:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) DIETRICH (6-3) KENDRICK (7-0_

FINAL FRI - 11/3/23 @ Camas County - 3:30pm

(QUARTERFINALS) GARDEN VALLEY (7-3) CAMAS COUNTY (7-1)

FINAL SAT - 11/4/23 @ Mullan - 1:00pm

(QUARTERFINALS) HAGERMAN (8-2) MULLAN (8-1)

