Ride TFT extends hours on weekends

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls public transit program, Ride TFT, is extending its hours on weekends to better serve the needs of the community.

Ride TFT is expanding the service to now offer rides as late as midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, however these rides will have a ten-dollar fare as opposed to the standard three-dollars.

In addition, the program is adding service to and from the Magic Valley Regional Airport to accommodate the second flight that lands later in the evening most nights.

The airport rides will also be ten dollars due to the ride being outside of city limits.

Transit coordinator Maxine Durand spoke about what went into the decision.

“We’ve honestly just had a lot of people asking if we would be able to start offering hours later into the night. People want to enjoy the nightlife and we’ve had requests from individuals, but also from some different businesses that are open during those hours, so wanting to make sure that we are accommodating that,” Durand said.

If you want to book a late-night ride with Ride TFT be sure to download their app and create an account so you can take advantage of the city’s public transit.

