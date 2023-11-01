St. Luke’s to begin administering RSV vaccines and immunizations for select group of people

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning November 1, St. Luke’s Health Systems is administering RSV vaccines and immunizations for infants, pregnant women and seniors.

RSV is a respiratory virus that can cause severe illness and even death in infants and children, as well as those over the age of 60.

There are two different options for babies to get protection from the illness.

The first is the RSV vaccine for women who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant and will give birth during RSV season.

The second is given to infants who are born during RSV season and are less than eight months of age.

They will also give the vaccine to those over the age of 60 who are at higher risk for the virus.

“So RSV is the number one cause of hospitalization for infants, primarily because we didn’t have any option for protection for them unlike we do have that for illnesses like influenza, so we are hopeful that this year we see fewer hospitalizations of those infants because of these vaccines and immunizations that will be available,” said Dr. Terry Ribbens, a family medicine physician at St. Luke’s.

You can make an appointment to get the vaccines at St. Luke’s Via My Chart.

There is also an updated COVID-19 booster shot and a flu vaccine that people can get as well to try to protect themselves.

As always speak with your doctor if you have any concerns or questions.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.